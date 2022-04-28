Jeff Goldblum explains how his shirtless scene in Jurassic Park ‘just happened somehow’: ‘You’re welcome’

Jeff Goldblum is all set to reprise his role as Ian Malcolm in the upcoming movie Jurassic World Dominion, along with his castmates from the original film, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. In a recent chat where the trio recollected anecdotes from the making of the first film, Goldblum was asked about his now-iconic shirtless scene that comes soon after he is attacked by a dinosaur in the park.

In the years since, the scene has spurred memes and parodies. So when Goldblum was asked about the scene by Vanity Fair, he had to share the story behind the scene. The actor said, “I don’t remember how it came to be. I have no idea… It just happened somehow. I’m sorry, for better or worse. I apologise profusely. Or… you’re welcome?”

Sam Neill called Jeff Goldblum’s posture “the bleeding Michelangelo Adonis”. Laura Dern quipped, “That was the only CGI in this movie.”

The Jurassic Park franchise started in 1993 and eventually became a trilogy. The franchise was revived in 2015 with Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jurassic World Dominion is the third part of the trilogy, and brings back the stars from the original film, along with Pratt and Howard.

New footage of the film was recently screened at the ongoing CinemaCon. As per reports, the footage showed Pratt’s Owen Grady encountering a group of velociraptors. The audience was shown glimpses of cities that have been destroyed by dinosaurs.