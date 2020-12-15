Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ two months after lymphoma diagnosis

Jeff Bridges is currently being treated for lymphoma. (Photo: Jeff Bridges/Instagram)

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges says he is in a good shape, two months after being diagnosed with lymphoma. The Oscar-winner, who is being treated for the illness, took to Instagram to share an health update with his followers.

Bridges also revealed he had got a puppy. “Here’s the latest: Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy – Monty. Had a Birthday – 71, man,” the actor wrote with a photo of himself and the puppy.

In October, Jeff Bridges tweeted about his diagnosis.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Jeff Bridges is known for his roles in The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart, Starman, True Grit, The Last Picture Show, The Contender, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot and Hell or High Water among others. He will be next seen in television series The Old Man, which is set to premiere on FX on Hulu in 2021.

