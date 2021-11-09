Jeff Bezos reacts to viral video of ‘Mr Steal Yo Girl’ Leonardo DiCaprio chatting up his girlfriend

Billionaire Jeff Bezos flexed in his reaction to a viral video clip that showed his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, chatting closely with actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. DiCaprio, a noted environmentalist, co-chaired the event for the 10th time.

The video, which has accumulated over 16 million views on Twitter, showed Sánchez chatting with DiCaprio as the Amazon founder observed silently. Bezos posted the video with a humorous picture of himself, shirtless, as he posed next to a sign that read ‘Danger! Steep cliff, fatal drop.’

In his tweet, Bezos wrote, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio.” His tongue-in-cheek tweet came in response to a post by Barstool Sports that called DiCaprio ‘Mr. Steal Yo Girl’.

The Oscar-winning actor’s dating history is covered almost as intensely as his performances and activism. He is currently dating actor Camila Morrone, who was also in attendance at the event. They were joined by several other celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Diane Keaton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams and Dakota Johnson.

“Beautiful evening last night,” Sánchez wrote on Instagram, giving a shout out to DiCaprio and co-host Eva Chow. Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years. His relationship with Sánchez came to light days after he and Scott announced their divorce, which was finalised in October 2019.

DiCaprio was last seen on screen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He played the ‘has-been’ actor Rick Dalton in the movie; it was his first role since his Oscar-winning performance in The Revenant. In recent years, DiCaprio has become increasingly selective about his work. He will next be seen in director Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up, after which he will reunite with director Martin Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, for which he surrendered the lead role to Jesse Plemons. He is also circling a possible project about cult leader Jim Jones.