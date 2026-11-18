Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has confirmed that he was instrumental in casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond, a decision that was announced this past Monday. After months of speculation, Bezos, director Denis Villeneuve, and other stakeholders in the blockbuster spy thriller franchise made the final decision on Friday. The decision comes after Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) in 2022, followed by its move to secure creative control of the Bond franchise.

“I was heavily involved,” admitted Bezos, speaking at a Silicon Valley event, as per AP. “We had a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday. There was a big group initially. We down-selected to five finalists. And then we did real, old-fashioned screen tests with full costume, real sets, and other actors with them. It was really interesting. We did three separate tests with each finalist,” he revealed.

Bezos, Villeneuve, and the other stakeholders then reviewed all the screen tests for a couple of hours on Friday. While he described all five finalists as “extraordinary” and “amazing”, he said there was “something special” about Pattinson’s screen tests. He also admitted that both he and Villeneuve were initially “slightly biased” against the actor because of his existing fame. However, after watching the tests, their doubts disappeared, and the decision became “universally” and “immediately” undisputed.

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“Initially, I’d say we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous. We thought maybe we should have someone a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he’s James Bond,” reasoned Bezos.

After Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, it reportedly spent another $1 billion last year to secure creative control of the Bond franchise.

Denis Villeneuve on casting the new James Bond

While Jeff Bezos has now revealed how Robert Pattinson was selected to play James Bond, director Denis Villeneuve had spoken about his approach to casting the iconic spy in an interview with GQ, which was conducted before Pattinson’s casting was announced.

In the interview, Villeneuve recalled that he was offered the opportunity to direct the new James Bond film just two weeks before he was going to start his upcoming sci-fi action epic Dune: Part Three. He said he “screamed out loud” with excitement after receiving the call but had to get back to the makers and tell them that they would have to wait for him. This contributed to the delay in the casting process, which was finally locked on Friday.

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Villeneuve also spoke about his role in choosing the next Bond, explaining that while he would lead the casting process, the final decision would require approval from several stakeholders.

“I’m doing cinema because I love to share the creative process. Otherwise, I will do ice sculpture in my basement. I love the idea to share creativity. But when it comes to casting, it’s something that – I’m doing the casting. But, of course, it will need to be accepted and approved by a ton of people, including you, the pope, my mother, my brother, who has a strong opinion about who should be James Bond.… I think Donald Trump wants to be James Bond. Everybody talks about James Bond. So yes, I will choose James Bond with my friends, producers, and hopefully everybody will… You know what? At the end of the day, the truth is, no matter who I choose, some people will be excited and others will be disappointed.”

Villeneuve argued that even Daniel Craig’s casting as James Bond in Martin Campbell’s 2006 blockbuster Casino Royale had initially attracted criticism, with some questioning whether he was suited to the role because he was “too short” and “too blonde”. Craig went on to play the iconic spy for 15 years across five films, last one being Cary Fukunaga’s No Time To Die (2021).

Pattinson’s casting has also sparked debate, but Villeneuve appears confident about his choice. The filmmaker has previously worked with the actor on Dune: Part Three, in which Pattinson plays the chief antagonist, Scytale. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 18.

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Villeneuve also spoke about the qualities he was looking for in the actor who would take on the role. He said he wanted someone who could convincingly portray a ruthless assassin, with intensity and anger reflected in his eyes. According to the filmmaker, the actor needed to have an undeniable screen presence, charisma and charm, along with a certain sensuality that draws people towards him. He was also looking for someone with dark humour, physical strength and the ability to remain composed in dangerous situations. Villeneuve wanted an actor whose eyes conveyed intelligence and who always seemed to be one step ahead of everyone else.

The next James Bond film is slated to release in cinemas in 2028.