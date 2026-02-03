Jay-Z, Pusha T and Harvey Weinstein named in Epstein files; was part of FBI tip: ‘Victim’s memory was clouded’

The 3 million pages of Epstein files released by America's Department of Justice also includes music figures Jay-Z, Pusha-T and Harvey Weinstein.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 06:42 PM IST
Jay-Z and Harvey WeinsteinJay-Z and Harvey Weinstein named in Epstein files. (Photo: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

The whole world is currently combing through the Epstein files, which have already named famous personalities all around the world. After mentioning the US President Donald Trump over 4800 times, the reports also included the names of rappers Jay-Z and Pusha T, along with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Jay, who recently lost the record of the most successful rapper at the Grammys to Kendrick Lamar, has been mentioned in several instances.

The Epstein files are investigative documents about the life and crimes of financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was incarcerated in 2019 and was found dead in his jail cell later that year. Now DOJ has released half of the files, which roughly consist of 3 million pages, along with 2000 videos and 180000 images. It’s important to note that many references of people come from unconfirmed tips and shouldn’t be treated as proof of any crime.

ALSO READ: Chappell Roan defends her topless dress at Grammys 2026, calls it ‘awesome’ and ‘weird’

Jay, Pusha and Harvey have not been mentioned in Epstein’s personal records, and the documents carrying their names have not yet been properly investigated or corroborated. They have been named in a tip to the FBI, which was archived later. According to the FBI report, an anonymous victim alleged that she had been drugged and sexually abused several times over the years, and her handler was Pusha (real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton). The report mentioned that the ‘handlers’ used to befriend the victims, and they were the ones administering the drugs.

A different part of the report has another alleged victim claiming that in 2019 she woke up in a room with Jay (Shawn Carter) and Harvey in it. The report mentioned that the victim was drugged and that her memory was clouded. The files are still stressing that the mention of someone’s name isn’t proof of any wrongdoing, with many documents and pictures including names of people whose connection to Epstein hasn’t been determined.

Personalities like Elon Musk, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, and former US president Bill Clinton have also been mentioned in the files. Most of the pictures have been presented without context and without dates.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look
Dhurandhar
'In Shark Tank India only to taunt Aman Gupta?': Pitcher pulled up by Vineeta Singh
Vineeta Singh slams Shark Tank India pitcher for taunting Aman Gupta
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement