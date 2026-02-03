Jay-Z, Pusha T and Harvey Weinstein named in Epstein files; was part of FBI tip: ‘Victim’s memory was clouded’

The whole world is currently combing through the Epstein files, which have already named famous personalities all around the world. After mentioning the US President Donald Trump over 4800 times, the reports also included the names of rappers Jay-Z and Pusha T, along with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Jay, who recently lost the record of the most successful rapper at the Grammys to Kendrick Lamar, has been mentioned in several instances.

The Epstein files are investigative documents about the life and crimes of financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was incarcerated in 2019 and was found dead in his jail cell later that year. Now DOJ has released half of the files, which roughly consist of 3 million pages, along with 2000 videos and 180000 images. It’s important to note that many references of people come from unconfirmed tips and shouldn’t be treated as proof of any crime.