Jay-Z, Pusha T and Harvey Weinstein named in Epstein files; was part of FBI tip: ‘Victim’s memory was clouded’
The 3 million pages of Epstein files released by America's Department of Justice also includes music figures Jay-Z, Pusha-T and Harvey Weinstein.
The whole world is currently combing through the Epstein files, which have already named famous personalities all around the world. After mentioning the US President Donald Trump over 4800 times, the reports also included the names of rappers Jay-Z and Pusha T, along with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Jay, who recently lost the record of the most successful rapper at the Grammys to Kendrick Lamar, has been mentioned in several instances.
The Epstein files are investigative documents about the life and crimes of financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was incarcerated in 2019 and was found dead in his jail cell later that year. Now DOJ has released half of the files, which roughly consist of 3 million pages, along with 2000 videos and 180000 images. It’s important to note that many references of people come from unconfirmed tips and shouldn’t be treated as proof of any crime.
Jay, Pusha and Harvey have not been mentioned in Epstein’s personal records, and the documents carrying their names have not yet been properly investigated or corroborated. They have been named in a tip to the FBI, which was archived later. According to the FBI report, an anonymous victim alleged that she had been drugged and sexually abused several times over the years, and her handler was Pusha (real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton). The report mentioned that the ‘handlers’ used to befriend the victims, and they were the ones administering the drugs.
A different part of the report has another alleged victim claiming that in 2019 she woke up in a room with Jay (Shawn Carter) and Harvey in it. The report mentioned that the victim was drugged and that her memory was clouded. The files are still stressing that the mention of someone’s name isn’t proof of any wrongdoing, with many documents and pictures including names of people whose connection to Epstein hasn’t been determined.
Personalities like Elon Musk, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, and former US president Bill Clinton have also been mentioned in the files. Most of the pictures have been presented without context and without dates.
