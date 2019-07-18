Toggle Menu
Javier Bardem to play King Triton in Little Mermaid live-action remake?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/javier-bardem-king-triton-in-the-little-mermaid-live-action-5835576/

Javier Bardem to play King Triton in Little Mermaid live-action remake?

Javier Bardem is in negotiations to essay the role of King Triton, father of Halle Bailey's mermaid Ariel, in Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

Javier Bardem in Little Mermaid live action
Rob Marshall is directing Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. (Photo: Reuters)

Javier Bardem is in negotiations to essay the role of King Triton in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner will play father to Halle Bailey’s mermaid Ariel in the Rob Marshall directorial.

The news comes a day after reports started doing the rounds that singer-actor Harry Styles might play Prince Eric opposite Bailey.

Melissa McCarthy’s name is already being considered to play the antagonist, sea witch Ursula. Also in negotiations to feature in the film are Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, who will lend their voices to seasgull Scuttle and guppy Flounder, respectively.

Advertising

Casting for include Sebastian the crab and Ariel’s mother is yet to be revealed.

Marshall is directing the film from a script by David Magee.

The film is expected to release in 2021.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Suspected arson in Japan animation studio kills 1, 35 hurt
2 Mahesh Manjrekar on his daughter debuting in Dabangg 3: Salman must have seen some spark in her
3 Asian entertainment industries grappling with #MeToo issues