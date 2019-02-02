Javier Bardem in talks to join Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s next directorial venture, Dune, is getting bigger and bigger as Oscar winner Javier Bardem is expected to join the film’s cast. According to Deadline, Legendary Studios is close to signing the 49-year-old actor for the film, the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Advertising

If finalised, Bardem will join Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Rebecca Ferguson in the cast. Actor Oscar Isaac and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya are also in talks to join the feature.

The story is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign

Ferguson will portray Atreides’ mother, Lady Jessica, who escapes with him into the desert and helps him become a saviour in their eyes. Skarsgard will star as the evil Baron Harkonnen, and Bautista as the Baron’s nephew.

Rampling will play the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor’s truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions, suss out lies and manipulate people’s emotional states. Bardem is expected to take on the role of Stilgar, one of the Freman warriors.

The film’s script has been penned by Eric Roth along with Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Villeneuve will produce the project while Thomas Tull will serve as the executive producer alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

Advertising

Herbert’s novel was previously made into a film in 1984 by David Lynch but was a box office disappointment. Troubled by rewritings and the alleged meddling of the studio, Lynch had removed his name from the film.