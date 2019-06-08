Jaume Collet-Serra to helm Dwanye Johnson’s DC movie Black Adam?

Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, known for The Shallows, Orphan and Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise, might direct Black Adam for DC Films, according to The Observer. Black Adam will star Dwayne Johnson in the title role and will mark The Rock’s foray into comic-book movies.

Johnson’s Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in Shazam! as the character is mostly a supervillain/anti-hero and Shazam’s archnemesis, but then it was decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie instead.

Shazam starred Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Mark Strong. It is about a 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson who gets superpowers thanks to an ancient wizard called Shazam. His powers allow him to transform him into an adult superhero just by saying the word, “Shazam!”

The film was both a critical and commercial success for DC, earning 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and more than 362 million dollars worldwide on a 100-million-dollar budget.

Black Adam is a fan-favourite among DC Comics fans.

In the New 52 version of DC Comics, there was a boy called Aman, an inhabitant of the fictional Arab country called Kahndaq. He was thrown into slavery at a young age. He had an uncle called Adam who helped Aman escape his slavery but got injured. Similar to Billy Batson, Aman was transported to the Rock of Eternity and given superpowers. To heal Adam, Aman shared his powers with his uncle. While Aman wanted to liberate the slave masters from their evil souls, Adam wanted vengeance.

Aman was seemingly killed by Adam, though we are not shown this for certain. In the Shazam origin story in comics, it is while fighting Black Adam that Shazam shares his superpowers with the ‘Shazam family’ while Adam is holding them hostage.

In Shazam!, it was Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) who ended up being the primary villain.