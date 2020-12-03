Jason Statham to star in crime drama Small Dark Look

Jason Statham will next star in filmmaker Guy Ritchie's untitled thriller. (Photo: AP Images)

Hollywood star Jason Statham is being eyed for the lead role in upcoming crime drama Small Dark Look.

According to Variety, the movie, which was earlier titled Baby Cross, will be helmed by Danish filmmaker Martin Zandvliet.

The filmmaker, known for Oscar-nominated film Land of Mine, recently replaced William Oldroyd, who had been attached to direct two years ago when the project was first unveiled.

Steven Knight, best known for creating acclaimed BBC series Peaky Blinders, has penned the script, which centres around Russian mafia in London.

Small Dark Look, which hails from Focus Features, will be produced by Paul Webster.

Statham, who has hits like The Transporter series, The Meg and Hobbs & Shaw to his credit, will next star in British filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s untitled thriller.

