Jason Statham to lead Miramax movie The Bee Keeper

Hollywood star Jason Statham is set to collaborate with studio Miramax for a third feature film. Titled The Bee Keeper, the new movie has a spec script from writer Kurt Wimmer, known for movies such as Salt, Law Abiding Citizen, The Recruit and Street Kings.

According to Deadline, the studio bought the script for a seven-figure sum and is now looking for a director to helm the project. The Bee Keeper is being described as a “lightning-paced thriller deeply steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping.” Statham will also produce the project along with Wimmer and Miramax CEO Bill Block. The movie will start production in 2022 in London and Atlanta.

“The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe,” Bill Block was quoted saying by the Deadline.

Jason Statham recently starred in Miramax’s Wrath of Man, directed by Guy Ritchie, which released worldwide earlier this year. Statham and Ritchie are working on another project, which is also backed by Miramax.