Jason Momoa to develop biopic on Hawaiian surfing icon Duke Kahanamoku

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to produce biographical drama about legendary Hawaiian Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku, who is often credited for popularising surfing as a sport.
Peter Safran is also attached as a producer on the project along with Susan Miller Carlson and Eric Carlson of Carlson Company. According to entertainment website Variety, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is writing the script. Jason Momoa recently narrated American Masters documentary, Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha based on Kahanamoku, a fellow Hawaiian. Kahanamoku won five medals in four Olympic Games between 1912 -1932.
“Duke’s story is one that has fascinated me for years. To now have the opportunity to tell it with the respect that it deserves, in collaboration with Jason, Chris and the Carlsons, is truly a gift,” Safran said.
The untitled film will “explore this iconic and gentle man as the legendary swimmer, trailblazer and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing,” according to producers.
