Jason Momoa’s car collides with motorcyclist, no major injuries reported

Jason Momoa, known for playing Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones and the superhero Aquaman in the DC movie of the same name, was involved in a road accident on Sunday. According to reports, the Hollywood actor’s car collided head-on with a motorcyclist in California.

The biker, who was riding from the opposite direction to Momoa’s car, reportedly jumped lanes while taking a turn and hit the car’s windscreen. “As a result of this collision, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle. After the collision, Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 911,” California Highway Patrol was quoted as saying by Independent.

However, no one was severely injured. While the Aquaman actor sustained no injury, the motorcyclist is said to have sustained minor wounds and was immediately taken to a hospital after a quick inspection on site. The police confirmed that the injuries were minor and non-life threatening. The 42-year-old actor, who was present at the scene throughout, is yet to make an official statement about the accident.

Meanwhile, Momoa, who was last seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, will be returning as the superhero Aquaman in James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He will also be seen in the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, titled FX.