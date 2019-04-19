Toggle Menu
Jason Momoa shaves off his signature beard to promote recyclinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/jason-momoa-shaves-signature-beard-to-promote-recycling-5683925/

Jason Momoa shaves off his signature beard to promote recycling

Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and mustache in order to promote recycling.

Jason Momoa shaves beard
Jason Momoa shaved off his beard to “bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.” (Photo: Instagram/Jason Momoa)

Aquaman is clean-shaven.

Actor Jason Momoa on Wednesday released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and mustache in order to promote recycling. He started by saying farewell to his Game of Thrones and DC characters Drogo and Arthur Curry.

Momoa said he thought he last shaved in 2012.

The 39-year-old says he wanted to do it to “bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.” He says aluminum is the one thing that can save it and he promoted his own line of sparkling water in aluminum cans.

Advertising

Momoa says “there’s a change coming and it’s aluminum.”

The Environmental Protection Agency’s most current data from 2015 showed nearly 55 percent of aluminum beer and soft drink cans were recycled compared to 30% of plastic bottles.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor shoot a special song for soldiers of Pulwama
2 Bharat poster: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look worn out
3 Poison actor Riya Sen: I am doing damage control on my past film choices