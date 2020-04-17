Jason Momoa on working in Dune: Never been part of something so big

Jason Momoa is part of Dune’s cast. (Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram) Jason Momoa is part of Dune’s cast. (Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

ame of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is a part of upcoming science-fiction film Dune. Dune, a Denis Villeneuve directorial, is based on the science fiction book of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Momoa plays Duncan Idaho in this film, starring the who’s who of Hollywood. Idaho is the master swordsman and swordmaster for the House Atreides.

Momoa told Ellen Degeneres, “I have never been part of something so big. I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who is kind of a master swordsman. He is made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, played by Oscar Isaac. He is the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays.”

He added, “I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s him and Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgård. It’s a pretty massive film and I get to be this little—he’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He’s kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac.”

Also Read | Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Everything to know about this upcoming sci-fi film

Jason Momoa saying that he has never been part of something this big is interesting, considering he has starred in Game of Thrones, Justice League and Aquaman.

Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Charlotte Rampling are also part of the film’s cast. Denis Villeneuve has also penned the script with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Also Read | Dune first look: Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve take sci-fi to the next level

Dune is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd