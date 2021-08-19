Jason Momoa on Sweet Girl: It’s the hardest thing I’ve had to do to date

Netflix is all set to release Sweet Girl, featuring Jason Momoa as a devoted family man who has to fight against all odds to save his daughter, played by Isabela Merced. Jason shared that the script meant more to him since he is a father in real life, and Sweet Girl is essentially a father-daughter story.

“When I first read the script, it really resonated with me as a father. It made me think about what I would do if this were to happen to me and if I was in this situation. What would I do? How would I feel about it? What measures would I take into my own hands?” Jason said in a statement.

The premise of Sweet Girl has Jason Momoa’s character dealing with the loss of his wife and his subsequent revenge on the pharmaceutical company which he holds responsible for her death.

Describing this film as an emotional roller coaster ride, he said, “Obviously, we took things really far in the film, and we have some amazing twists that I’ve never seen before, but there are some parts of this movie that just rip your heart out, too.”

Jason Momoa is known for playing larger-than-life characters like Aquaman and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones so this character presented a challenge to him as an actor. “It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve had to do to date. I’m playing an everyday man without any superpowers — just a guy trying to keep his family together — and it’s emotional. It’s a horrible feeling when a father can’t protect his family,” he said.

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sweet Girl starts streaming on August 20 on Netflix.