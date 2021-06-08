Jason Momoa’s Netflix film Sweet Girl gets release date

The first look of Jason Momoa-starrer Sweet Girl was released by Netflix on Monday. Along with the first look, the release date of the action thriller, also starring Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James, was announced on Day 1 of Netflix’s fan event Geeked.

Sweet Girl follows Ray Cooper, played by Momoa, a devastated husband who wants to avenge the murder of his wife, Adria Arjona. Along the way, he also has to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.

Avenge the one you lost. Protect the one you love. Sweet Girl is coming to Netflix August 20, 2021. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8ekSDXxnOo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Helmed by debut director Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sweet Girl will begin streaming from August 20, 2021 on Netflix.