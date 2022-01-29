Jason Momoa to join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join the cast of the 10th instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. If finalised, the Dune star will join Vin Diesel as well as franchise regulars Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies. The filmmaker has so far helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script. Diesel and Lin are producing the film, which will be released by Hollywood studio Universal on May 19, 2023.

The Fast and Furious franchise, which began in 2001, has made $6.6 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 movie spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Momoa most recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune. He will next reprise his role of superhero Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to his 2018 hit Aquaman.