scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Must Read

Jason Momoa to join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?

Jason Momoa most recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune. He will next reprise his role of superhero Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
January 29, 2022 12:24:47 pm
Jason Momoa, Jason Momoa fast and furious, jason momoa aquaman, vin dieselIs Jason Momoa joining the Fast and Furious franchise? (Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram and Universal)

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join the cast of the 10th instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. If finalised, the Dune star will join Vin Diesel as well as franchise regulars Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies. The filmmaker has so far helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

In Premium |What drives Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity: We take a deep dive with her fan clubs and fans

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script. Diesel and Lin are producing the film, which will be released by Hollywood studio Universal on May 19, 2023.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Fast and Furious franchise, which began in 2001, has made $6.6 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 movie spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Momoa most recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune. He will next reprise his role of superhero Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to his 2018 hit Aquaman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, 11 celebrity photos
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement