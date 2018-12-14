Jason Momoa: Henry Cavill is not done with Superman yet

Aquaman star Jason Momoa insists that Henry Cavill is “absolutely” not done with playing Superman yet. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “He’s absolutely not.”

He added, “He loves the character. He is absolutely not.” This is interesting since there has been no official word on Cavill’s take on the fate of his character. There have been rumours that we have seen the last of Cavill as the superhero since he is now moving on to leading another big franchise — Netflix’s Witcher web TV series.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the DC brand, had responded to a Hollywood Reporter report in September by saying, “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

Cavill’s publicist Dany Garcia wrote on Twitter at the same time, “Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. Warner has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe,” indicating that Cavill’s role is still being discussed by the powers that be.

Henry Cavill first played the part in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel. He essayed the role in 2016’s Batman v Superman and most recently in last year’s Justice League. Cavill’s presence in the DC film universe is uncertain since the big-budget Justice League was a failure at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, which released today, is running in theatres across the world, including India, but not the US.