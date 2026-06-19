Jason Momoa heaps praise on Vidyut Jammwal: ‘One of the most beautiful looking men’

The Hollywood star also joked that Vidyut Jammwal should help him get a role in Bollywood as the two gear up to share screen space in Street Fighter.

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has heaped praise on his Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal, describing him as “one of the most beautiful-looking men” he has ever seen. During a recent interaction while promoting his upcoming film Supergirl, Momoa spoke highly of Jammwal’s talent, charisma and martial arts prowess as the Indian actor gears up for his much-anticipated Hollywood debut in Street Fighter.

Jason Momoa on Vidyut Jammwal

During an interaction with Zoom, Jason spoke warmly about working with Vidyut and said, “He’s one of the most beautiful-looking men I’ve ever seen in my life.” He further praised the Indian action star, adding, “He’s so talented. He’s unbelievable,” shared the actor.