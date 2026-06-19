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Jason Momoa heaps praise on Vidyut Jammwal: ‘One of the most beautiful looking men’
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has showered praise on his Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal, calling him “one of the most beautiful-looking men” he has ever seen.
Hollywood star Jason Momoa has heaped praise on his Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal, describing him as “one of the most beautiful-looking men” he has ever seen. During a recent interaction while promoting his upcoming film Supergirl, Momoa spoke highly of Jammwal’s talent, charisma and martial arts prowess as the Indian actor gears up for his much-anticipated Hollywood debut in Street Fighter.
Jason Momoa on Vidyut Jammwal
During an interaction with Zoom, Jason spoke warmly about working with Vidyut and said, “He’s one of the most beautiful-looking men I’ve ever seen in my life.” He further praised the Indian action star, adding, “He’s so talented. He’s unbelievable,” shared the actor.
Hollywood star Jason Momoa also joked that Vidyut should help him get break in Indian cinema and said, “He should get me a job in Bollywood. He should have something set up for me. We should do something together. It’d be fun.”
Jason Momoa also expressed his desire to visit India in the future, saying, “And I said it, and I’m sticking with it. I can’t wait to come (to India) one day.”
Earlier this year, Vidyut grabbed attention at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when he invited his international co-stars to join him on stage in chanting the sacred Gayatri Mantra during the launch of the film’s global trailer.
About Vidyut Jammwal’s Hollywood debut
Street Fighter marks Vidyut Jammwal’s Hollywood debut, with the actor set to portray the character of Dhalsim from the legendary video game franchise Street Fighter. The casting has generated excitement among fans, given Vidyut Jammwal’s expertise in martial arts and Kalaripayattu.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter features an ensemble cast including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16.
Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is currently promoting Supergirl, where he plays the fan-favourite anti-hero Lobo alongside Milly Alcock, who stars as Supergirl. Supergirl releases on June 26.
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