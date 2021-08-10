Jason Momoa has hilarious response to bathing debate: ‘I’m Aquaman. I am in the water, we are good’

After several Hollywood celebrities shared their bathing habits that went viral, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa made his stance on the subject amply clear. At a press conference for the promotion of his upcoming film Sweet Girl, he had a witty answer when he was asked about his daily hygiene rituals.

Jason told Access Hollywood, “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f–king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.” Before Jason returns with the Aquaman sequel, he will be seen in Sweet Girl, which will hit Netflix later this month.

The story revolves around a father-daughter duo as they seek revenge against a pharmaceutical company that pulled a drug that could have saved his wife’s life. The story promises to be an emotional one, which will showcase a different side to Jason, as compared to what fans have seen in Aquaman.

Jason forayed into showbiz in 1999, where he played Jason Ioann on Baywatch: Hawaii. But it was in 2011, with his portrayal of Khal Drogo on the HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones that hurled him into the spotlight. Since then, Jason played the half-human, half-Atlantean superhero Aquaman in the DC films. He also starred in the Apple series See, which will return for a second season, later this month.

Celebrity hygiene became a matter of discussion in the past few weeks, sparking a debate. It all began when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher told Dax Shepherd that they don’t wash daily. “I don’t wash my body with soap every day.” They also added that they didn’t wash their kids daily when they were young, which provoked other celebrities into reacting.

On Twitter, Dwayne Johnson said that he’s “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” and showers at least 3 times a day. Jake Gyllenhaal agreed with Mila and Ashton, saying that he doesn’t bathe much either. On the other hand, Jodie Turner-Smith reacted by tweeting, “Before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe.”