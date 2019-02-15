Jason Momoa in talks for Dune reboot

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is in negotiations to join the star-studded cast of Dune reboot. Momoa will portray Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster in the house of Atreides who is the right-hand man to Chalamet’s father, played by Isaac, reported Variety.

Advertising

The film features Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya among others.

Set in the distant future, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

The movie will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will act as a creative consultant, reported Variety.

Advertising

Variety added, Momoa is coming off the monster hit Aquaman, which has grossed more than 1 billion Dollars at the worldwide box office. The actor is currently filming the Apple sci-fi series See and most recently voiced Aquaman in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.