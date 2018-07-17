Jason Momoa’s Aquaman gets a stunning new poster

Aquaman hits theatres on December 21. Aquaman hits theatres on December 21.

Aquaman film just got a snazzy poster. The DC film, along with Shazam next year, is said to either make or break the franchise and so far everything about it looks promising. The poster shows Jason Momoa hunkering down on a rock deep underwater, looking towards the camera. He has his trident (with five prongs?) in one of his hands. He is surrounded by sharks, whales, turtles and so on. With the poster comes the announcement that the trailer will debut on Saturday in San Diego Comic-Con.

The poster is finely detailed and the colours are amazing, just vivid enough without being gaudy. Looking at it, you get an impression that this really is the superhero who rules the oceans. Aquaman has been a butt of jokes in comics. He is a blonde guy who is rarely given enough character depth for the readers to take him seriously. One exception is Geoff Johns’ take on him and that is also writers and director James Wan’s Aquaman takes inspiration. With Jason Momoa’s live-action Aquaman, Warner Bros and DC seem committed to make him a compelling character. In the film, Aquaman will grapple with his fate according to which he is destined to be the king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Home is calling. #Aquaman – in theaters December 21. Watch the new trailer this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZTvO6qTxap — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) July 16, 2018

A synopsis is now also available. It is pretty long and so here is a truncated version that only tells you about the plot, “From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Also Read: Aquaman: Everything we know about this DC film



Patrick Wilson, a frequent collaborator with James Wan, will play the bad guy, Orm/Ocean Master. Amber Heard is Mera, an Atlantean warrior and love-interest of Arthur Curry (Aquaman’s alter-ego). Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, a minor bad guy who may turn out to be an anti-hero. Nicole Kidman has a cameo as Arthur’s mother and the queen of Atlantis, Queen Atlanna. Willem Dafoe plays Nuidis Vulko, Aquaman’s advisor and mentor.

