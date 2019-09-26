Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds in talks to team up for Clue

Toggle Menu
Clue is based on Hasbro board games. While Jason Bateman is in talks to direct the film, Ryan Reynolds is attached to star in and produce the reboot, which was previously adapted into a movie in 1985.

Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds might team up for Clue. (Photos: Reuters)

Actor-director Jason Bateman, who won an Emmy for his direction of Netflix’s series Ozark, is in talks to direct Clue, the movie adaptation based on Hasbro board games.

Ryan Reynolds is attached to star in and produce the reboot through his Maximum Effort banner, along with Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures. Bateman would also appear in the film, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The board game was previously adapted into a 1985 movie, starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd.

The project was first announced in 2018 when the Deadpool star had signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox, which has merged with Disney now.

