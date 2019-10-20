Jared Leto was bitter about Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker being greenlit?

Jared Leto was reportedly not happy when Warner Bros went ahead with Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he tried to kill the Todd Phillips directorial before it could be greenlit.

Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime was seen briefly in the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The character is neither in the upcoming Birds of Prey nor in James Gunn’s reboot of Suicide Squad, which is titled The Suicide Squad.

In the final cut of Suicide Squad, Leto’s screentime was limited to 10 minutes and the actor went on to complain about it later. A source told THR, “In his defense, it was never really his movie, but his attempt to ‘invent’ a place for himself in it backfired.”

Leto’s take on the character received a mostly negative reception especially in comparison to Heath Ledger’s Joker that was seen in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight. The film was also summarily panned by critics, though it was commercially successful.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, meanwhile, has got a mostly positive critical reception and is heading for a 700 million dollar worldwide gross. It looks unlikely that Leto’s Joker will be allowed back into the DC film universe particularly since there is some amount of Oscar buzz surrounding Phoenix’s Joker.

The film holds a rating of 68 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star — and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”