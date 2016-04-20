Jared Leto met psychopaths for ‘Suicide Squad’

Actor Jared Leto has revealed he spent time with psychopaths as well as doctors and psychiatrists to prepare for his role as the Joker in upcoming movie ‘Suicide Squad’. Actor Jared Leto has revealed he spent time with psychopaths as well as doctors and psychiatrists to prepare for his role as the Joker in upcoming movie ‘Suicide Squad’.

The 44-year-old actor will take on the role of the supervillain in upcoming superhero movie “Suicide Squad” and pulled out all the stops to ensure his version of the character was suitably complex, reported Female First.

Talking about his research, he said, “(I met) people that were experts, doctors, psychiatrists that dealt with psychopaths and people who had committed horrendous crimes … I spent some time with those people themselves, people who have been institutionalised.”

Leto remained in character throughout the filming process and was determined his version of the Joker would go in a “different direction” to that of the late Heath Ledger’s portrayal in 2008 motion picture “The Dark Knight,” and Jack Nicholson’s version in 1989’s “Batman”.

“There had been such great work that we knew we had to go in a different direction,” the actor said.

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Jai Courtney are also set to star in the movie.

