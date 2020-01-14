Morbius trailer: Jared Leto is the ‘Living Vampire’

Jared Leto in a still from the movie Morbius. Jared Leto in a still from the movie Morbius.

After failing to impress the audience with his portrayal of Joker, Jared Leto is making a ‘comeback’ to the comic world with Marvel character Morbius. In the film, Leto plays a Nobel-prize winning doctor who has a rare-blood disease. Leto’s character finally finds a cure which not only heals but turns him into a vampire-like creature with superhuman abilities.

While only time will tell if Leto manages to hit the mark with Morbius, for now, the movie promises loads of drama and special effects. Matt Smith and Michael Keaton also make a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Jared Leto was last seen in the crime thriller The Outsider. Apart from Moribus, his upcoming projects include the John Lee Hancock directorial The Little Things.

Morbius will hit screens this summer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd