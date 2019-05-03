Jared Leto confirms he will return as Joker

As it turns out, Warner Bros and DC Films are still keeping Jared Leto as the Joker in their films. At least that is what Leto told Variety.

He said, “I would definitely play the Joker again. It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does.” This is all rather vague, save for the word “definitely”. So he will play Joker again, but when? We do not know.

Jared Leto first appeared in the role in 2016’s Suicide Squad. The role was brief and we saw most of him through flashbacks. For the most part, his character and performance were criticised heavily, especially because of the shadow of Heath Ledger’s Joker.

Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his performance and his work is considered to be one of the best villainous performances of all time.

Jared Leto was reportedly supposed to appear in a Batman movie opposite Ben Affleck but after the failure of Justice League, the plans were cancelled and Affleck exited the role. Now DC films are divided into their own self-contained universes and there isn’t an overarching cinematic universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are reports that Jared Leto’s Joker may appear in the Birds of Prey movie. The movie is led by Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was the Joker’s love-interest in Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Todd Phillips is directing a low-budget Joker movie that stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. The movie is more of a character study and less of a SFX-driven superhero blockbuster. Titled simply Joker, it releases on October 3, 2019.