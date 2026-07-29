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Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by 10 women, claims involve teenagers
Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct by ten women. Four of them were teenagers at the time.
Academy Award winner Jared Leto is facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct after ten women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour in a new BBC investigation, with several alleging they were teenagers when the incidents took place. The allegations were detailed in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, released on Wednesday.
According to the broadcaster, four women have accused the 54-year-old of criminal sexual conduct over incidents alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2016. Among them is a woman who alleges Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another accuser alleges he threatened her with sexual assault after she was unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room at the age of 19. A third woman said that she had sexual relations with Leto when she was 17 in California, where she was below the age of consent. Another woman accused Leto of grooming her from the age of 16 through repeated sexually explicit phone calls. She also said she was subsequently sent a non-disclosure agreement intended to prevent her from speaking publicly about their relationship, but refused to sign it. The BBC said it reviewed the NDA.
Separately, a fifth woman alleged Leto made a sexually explicit remark about her body when she was 14 during an autograph signing before asking a security guard to escort her backstage at a music festival. According to her account, when her mother confronted the actor, he repeated the remark. Four additional women told the broadcaster they received calls from Leto while they were younger that they described as “strange and often very sexual.”
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The investigation also includes testimony from two former associates of Thirty Seconds to Mars, who said they were uncomfortable with Leto’s interactions with teenage girls. They alleged he would invite them backstage to his dressing room or to the house where he was recording. BBC reportedly contacted Leto several times for his response, but did not receive a reply.
The latest allegations follow an Air Mail investigation published in June 2025, in which nine women accused Leto of inappropriate sexual behaviour, with some alleging they were underage when they first encountered him. At the time, Leto’s representatives denied the allegations, saying he had not engaged in sexual misconduct or inappropriate relationships with women.
About Jared Leto
Academy Award winner Jared Leto is best known for his performances in Dallas Buyers Club, Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049 and Suicide Squad. Beyond acting, he is the lead vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and primary songwriter of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which he co-founded with his elder brother, Shannon Leto, in 1998. The band has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide. Leto was most recently seen in Masters of the Universe.
DISCLAIMER: This report discusses sensitive allegations of sexual misconduct and personal accounts that may be distressing to some readers. The claims mentioned are based on external media investigations and have not been independently verified by this publication.
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