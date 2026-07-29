Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by 10 women, claims involve teenagers

Academy Award winner Jared Leto is facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct after ten women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour in a new BBC investigation, with several alleging they were teenagers when the incidents took place. The allegations were detailed in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, released on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, four women have accused the 54-year-old of criminal sexual conduct over incidents alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2016. Among them is a woman who alleges Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another accuser alleges he threatened her with sexual assault after she was unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room at the age of 19. A third woman said that she had sexual relations with Leto when she was 17 in California, where she was below the age of consent. Another woman accused Leto of grooming her from the age of 16 through repeated sexually explicit phone calls. She also said she was subsequently sent a non-disclosure agreement intended to prevent her from speaking publicly about their relationship, but refused to sign it. The BBC said it reviewed the NDA.