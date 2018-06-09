Halloween trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis stars in another generic slasher flick

Jamie Lee Curtis in a still from the film Halloween Jamie Lee Curtis in a still from the film Halloween

The Halloween franchise is ready to hit the big screen again. Following back to the original 1978 John Carpenter scare flick, the 2018 sequel stars Jamie Lee Curtis in the lead. It is the eleventh movie in the franchise and completely ignores the previous films and traces its roots back to the original and where it left off.

The original film ended with Michael Myers being shot by his psychiatrist (played by Donald Pleasence), in this sequel of the popular slasher, Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode who will once again have a combat with the killer. A couple of investigators have come looking for Michael Myers, but after decaying in the institution for 40 years, one really doesn’t know the reason behind this sudden urgency for locating the killer.

The trailer doesn’t really generate the scares you would expect from a good horror flick. There are guns, shots of a mental institution, ‘the mask,’ and children running amok. And yes, there’s also the very generic attempt to scare the audience in the last shot of the trailer with the whole ‘killer hiding in the closet’ thing. Not particularly impressive.

Halloween has been directed by David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Virginia Gardner in pivotal roles. The film has been written by Jeff Fradley, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green. It has been produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block.

The official synopsis of the film reads as follows, “Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

Halloween will hit the big screen on October 19, 2018.

