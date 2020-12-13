Jamie Alexander to return for Thor: Love And Thunder

Jamie Alexander returns to the Thor series. (Photo: Jamie Alexander/Instagram)

Actor Jaimie Alexander will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Lady Sif in Thor: Love And Thunder, the next installment in the Thor series. The actor will reprise her role of the Asgardian warrior and childhood friend of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the Taika Waititi-directed movie, sources told Deadline.

Marvel has yet to comment on Alexander’s casting. The actor made her first appearance as Sif in 2011’s Thor and followed it up with its 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. She, however, skipped Thor: Ragnarok, the 2017 hit, also directed by Waititi.

According to insiders, the actor could also make a guest appearance on the Disney Plus series Loki, headlined by Tom Hiddleston, who played the Asgardian God of Mischief in the MCU. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the studio’s Phase IV slate during Disney’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday.

Feige also officially confirmed that Hollywood star Christian Bale will be playing the villain Gorr the Godbutcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The film, slated to release on May 6, 2022, also features franchise stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. Production on Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to begin next month.

