James Wan wants to direct a Batman horror movie

Aquaman director James Wan has revealed that he wanted to make a Batman movie, but with a twist. The director, who is mainly known for his horror movies like The Conjuring, says his take on the Caped Crusader would have been horror.

At the Aquaman junket, Wan spoke to Heroic Hollywood. He said, “In the past, like most people, I loved the idea of directing Batman, but a horror version of Batman. That would be a potential fantasy of mine, but I feel like he’s been done quite a fair bit. But, I do love the idea of doing an outright scary Batman. I feel like that’d be really cool.”

Batman is indeed done many times before and in as much varied tones. Currently, Matt Reeves is developing a noir take on the character. Before that, Ben Affleck played an older, nihilistic version in Batman v Superman and a little more hopeful Batman in Justice League.

Christian Bale’s Batman in Christopher Nolan’s movies was a grounded Dark Knight whose suit was a military-grade armoured exoskeleton made up of several small parts. Before that there was George Clooney’s forgettable Batman and before that Michael Keaton’s gothic Caped Crusader.

Batman, due to his nature of being active in the night, has been associated with horror in comics as well. He has been an unseen terror for the criminals of Gotham. There are various out-and-out horror Batman stories like Batman and Dracula, Batman: Gothic, Dark Nights: Metal and so on.

James Wan’s Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and others, will release in India on December 14, a week before its release in the US.