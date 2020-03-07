James Wan to produce new monster movie for Universal

James Wan is currently working on Malignant, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Mortal Kombat. (Photo: Instagram/James Wan) James Wan is currently working on Malignant, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Mortal Kombat. (Photo: Instagram/James Wan)

Filmmaker James Wan is teaming up with Universal for a new monster movie.

According to Variety, the director-producer, who is best known for films such as Insidious and Conjuring series, will be taking forward the studio’s monster-movie legacy with the project.

He will produce the film via his banner Atomic Monster, while Robbie Thompson is aboard the project as a writer.

Universal recently released The Invisible Man from monster universe that also includes characters titles such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Wan and his Atomic Monster banner is currently working on Malignant, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Mortal Kombat.

Universal had earlier planned a shared universe based around its monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem and Sofia Boutella for it.

But the plan was shelved in the aftermath of the failure of Cruise’s The Mummy in 2017. The studio is now developing solo projects for the characters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.