James Wan to produce horror film The Troop

Filmmaker James Wan is set to serve as a producer on camping horror movie The Troop.

Advertising

The director-producer, who is known for his expertise in the genre, will back the project through his Atomic Monster banner.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Nick Cutter, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a group of teens on a remote camping trip who “must fend for themselves when their adult chaperone falls prey to an aggressive otherworldly infection”.

Advertising

EL Katz will direct the movie with Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald attached to adapt the screenplay.

Other production companies on board are JS Entertainment and Starlight Media.