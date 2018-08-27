James Wan explains The Nun’s place in The Conjuring universe

James Wan kicked off The Conjuring franchise. James Wan kicked off The Conjuring franchise.

Warner Bros has released a new featurette of The Nun. The 2-minute clip has James Wan (director of both The Conjuring movies), David Sandberg (director of Annabelle: Creation) and producer Peter Safran (who is behind every The Conjuring universe movie and will also produce Aquaman and Shazam) talking about the timelines of the movies and how they relate to each other.

“One of the things that occurred to us early on is they have a superhero universe, why can’t we do that in the horror world?” says James Wan, who launched himself in style with Saw back in 2004. “When we were making the first Conjuring, it became very apparent to us that there could be a bigger universe. So many other stories that would be awesome to look into.”

The first spinoff of The Conjuring was Annabelle, which was a prequel to the original film and was about the demonic doll that appeared in the opening scene of the movie. The second spinoff was Annabelle: Creation that was about the origin of the doll that later terrorised dozens of people before eventually ending up in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s museum.

The Nun is the third spinoff of the universe and tells the story of the Nun that haunted the Warrens as they investigated the strange occurrences in the Hodgson family house in London’s suburb Enfield. Here is the official synopsis, “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The Nun releases on September 7.

