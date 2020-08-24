James Wan says Aquaman 2 will be ‘more serious and relevant’

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022.

James Wan has said that the sequel to his 2018 superhero movie Aquaman will be “a little more serious”. He also said it will be “more relevant to the world we’re living today.”

According to Collider, Wan said at Aquaman’s DC FanDome panel, “The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today. That’s where it wants to go.”

Aquaman was a great departure from most DCEU movies then, with its colourful and bright cinematography, a goofy tone and loads of jokes. It was also noted for its action scenes. The film, starring Jason Momoa in the role of half-Atlantean, half-human superhero Arthur Curry, became the highest grossing DC movie ever, beating out The Dark Knight and its followup The Dark Knight Rises.

Aquaman featured Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

It was also confirmed during the panel that Wilson will make a comeback as Orm or Ocean Master. Wilson said while talking with Wan, “I’m excited for some new worlds. I know you love world-building, and I’d like to see some of that. I’d like to see where else we can go. Because I know you’re going to push that ocean. There’s a lot of unexplored ocean! We only know five percent of the ocean, and that’s people!”

An Aquaman spinoff, The Trench, is also in development. This film will lean towards the horror genre.

