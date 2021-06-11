James Wan reveals title of Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom

The original Aquaman was a big hit for Warner Bros and DC. (Photo: Warner Bros)

James Wan has revealed the title of Aquaman’s sequel. It is called Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom. Wan shared an image from the film’s production meeting on his Instagram profile. “The tide is rising,” he wrote in the caption.

The film will bring back Jason Momoa in the role of titular half-human and half-Atlantean superhero Arthur Curry. Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II will return as Mera, Orm and Black Manta, respectively, as well.

The original film released in 2018 and was a big hit for Warner Bros and DC. Thus far, it is the highest grossing DC movie ever made. It collected 1.14 billion dollars worldwide.

Aquaman was a sharp departure from the dark, gloomy tone of Zack Snyder’s earlier films in the DCEU. It had a lighter tone, both figuratively and literally, and introduced the kingdoms beneath the ocean, including Atlantis, Arthur’s home, based on a mythical ancient Greek city of the same name believed to have been submerged after a disaster.

The film also evoked memories of adventure movies of 1980s and 90s, especially the cheesy ones. In the film, Aquaman came in conflict with King Orm, who had usurped the throne of Atlantis and the superhero was the only threat in the way of world domination.

Aquaman 2 received mostly positive critical reviews. It scored 65 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. Its critical consensus reads, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”