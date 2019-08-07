James Wan confirms his next film is a “hard-R thriller”

Filmmaker James Wan has shared few details of his next directorial venture, saying that he is planning to return to his “indie roots”.

In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old director said the new project is a “hard-R thriller” and based on an “original horror idea”.

“There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… All I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller. An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets,” Wan wrote.

The filmmaker, who made a name for himself with The Conjuring and Saw franchises, took a turn towards mainstream blockbusters with films like Fast and Furious 7 and Aquaman in the last couple of years.

He is currently scouting for locations for his yet-to-be-titled project.