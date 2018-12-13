For James Wan, Aquaman is about wish fulfillment

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, is director James Wan’s first superhero film. Wan is known mostly for his horror films like The Conjuring and Insidious series. The director said he always wanted to make an action, visual-heavy movie that gave him the chance to create a whole new world.

Advertising

“In many ways, the movie is about wish fulfillment, and to me, that was also the bonus of making this film—my own wish fulfillment—to make a world-building, world-creation movie,” Wan said. “We cultivated all the different visuals, the characters, the outfits, the creatures…everything. That’s my dream come true. Luckily, I had the most creative team behind the scenes and the most talented cast to go on this journey with me.”

James also explains why Jason Momoa is a perfect casting for Arthur Curry or Aquaman. He said, “Why I think Jason really connected with this character is his being of two worlds himself. Jason is a Hawaiian who grew up in middle America. He never quite felt like he fit into either world.”

He added, “And that’s something I understand as well, as an Asian guy born in Malaysia who grew up in Australia. Having such a strong Australian upbringing, I’ve retained my Chinese/Malaysian heritage as well.”

Advertising

Aquaman also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

The official synopsis reads, “From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.”

Aquaman releases in India on December 14.