James McAvoy on It Chapter Two co-star Bill Skarsgard: He really freaked me out

Actor James McAvoy has admitted that he was “freaked out” by co-star Bill Skarsgard on the sets of their horror film It: Chapter Two.

Advertising

McAvoy, who will play adult Bill Denbrough in the follow-up of the 2017 blockbuster, recently appeared on Good Morning America.

The actor said he got incredibly scared by Skarsgard’s performance as the evil Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

“He’s amazing. The guy who plays the clown is terrifying. He’s a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out. I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we’d all done weird, freaky stuff.”

“And we are all looking at each other going, ‘I don’t like being here. I don’t like being an actor today.’ He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid,” McAvoy said.

The actor explained the reason as to why he finds clowns scary.

“It’s something like a guy wearing make-up, they’re crying but they’re laughing. There’s something tragic about them. Maybe they’ve all run away to join the circus – what you running away from Mr Clown? What have you left behind? Is it like bodies in a trunk?” he said.

Advertising

Andy Muschietti is back to helm the sequel, which also features Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. The film will release in September this year.