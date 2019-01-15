James McAvoy on his character in Glass: It has been exceptionally sad playing Kevin

Scottish actor James McAvoy will have an action-packed 2019. With M Night Shyamalan directorial Glass releasing on January 18, the Hollywood star has two other big releases slated for this year in the form of Dark Phoenix and It: Chapter Two.

In the multi-starrer Glass, James plays Kevin Wendell Crumb aka The Horde, a character that houses 23 starkly different personalities within himself.

Speaking about his character, the Glass actor said, “Kevin is a guy who was abused horribly by his mother and as a result, his mind fragmented and dissociated. From that 23 other people were born.”

“He is somebody who has been in a kind of coma for large periods of his life while other people have been conscious in his body,” the actor added.

But James’ character is considered to be negative by many, however, the actor himself doesn’t think so. Explaining that The Horde is just someone who is trapped in a whirlwind of nasty things, James said, “I think of Horde as a collective, some good people and some bad people. I don’t think of any of them as truly evil, but as people who are involved in doing bad things, and there are reasons why they are doing them.”

But playing someone with 23 personalities must have exhausting and challenging. When asked about the same, the star said essaying the character of Kevin has, in fact, been sad for him.

“Playing Kevin is overwhelming because he finds the whole world overwhelming. He doesn’t want to be alive so it’s exceptionally sad playing Kevin,” concluded James.