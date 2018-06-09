James Marsden joins Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Westworld star James Marsden joins Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Westworld star James Marsden joins Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Actor James Marsden is the latest addition to the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 44-year-old actor, who currently stars in HBO’s Westworld season two, joins the star-studded cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino in Tarantino’s ninth feature film.

American Housewife actor Julia Butters has also boarded the cast. However, the details of Marsden and Butters’ characters are not known yet, reported Variety. The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult.

DiCaprio, 43, plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt, 54, as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, who will be portrayed by Margot Robbie.

Pacino, 78, will play Marvin Shwarz, the agent of Dalton, reported Variety. The film’s cast also includes Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning.

Three Tarantino regulars – Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), and Michael Madsen (Kill Bill) will also be making an appearance in small/cameo-style roles. The film will release on August 19 next year commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.

