Ford v Ferrari fame James Mangold to direct biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton

Filmmaker James Mangold is set to direct a biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster Keaton. According to Deadline, Mangold is collaborating with 20th Century Studios to develop the project.

Mangold’s team is meeting with writers to adapt author Marian Meade’s 1995 biography Buster Keaton: Cut To The Chase.

The book explores Keaton’s often brutal childhood acting experiences, the making of his masterpieces, his shame at his own lack of education, his life-threatening alcoholism and his turbulent marriages.

Often remembered as the Silent Star, Keaton was an actor, comedian and filmmaker who made many critically-acclaimed silent films, including Sherlock Jr, The General and The Cameraman.

He was famous for his physical comedy with a consistently stoic, deadpan expression that earned him the nickname The Great Stone Face.

Mangold is best known for making critical hits like Girl Interrupted, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Logan and Ford v Ferrari.

He is currently working on the fifth Indiana Jones film, starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.