James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a total reboot: Producer

Apparently, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will indeed be a complete reboot as was rumoured, producer Peter Safran confirmed. Gunn, who was recently reinstated by Disney on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, was hired by DC Films soon after his firing.

Safran, during the promotions of Shazam, told JoBlo.com, “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot, so it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

The rumours of the reboot circulated after Idris Elba was hired to replace Will Smith in the role of Deadshot. It is not known if Margot Robbie will appear as Harley Quinn in the film. She is leading the cast of another DC film as Quinn, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Safran is most well-known for his collaborations with filmmaker James Wan, with whom he has worked on The Conjuring franchise and recently the underwater superhero epic, Aquaman.

Gunn was fired from every Disney property after his old tweets seemingly joking about rape and child abuse were brought to light by some American right-wing publications and personalities. Gunn had apologised immediately.

The actors of his Guardians of the Galaxy films had written an open letter to Disney asking for his rehiring.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is scheduled for release on August 6, 2021.