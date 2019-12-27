James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a reinvention: David Ayer

James Gunn directorial The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. (Photo: James Gunn/Instagram) James Gunn directorial The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. (Photo: James Gunn/Instagram)

David Ayer, director of 2016’s The Suicide Squad, says the upcoming version by James Gunn reinvents the franchise.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Ayer revealed that he is looking forward to Gunn’s reimagination.

“It’s not a sequel it’s a reinvention and @JamesGunn is going to absolutely knock it out of the park. I’m cheering every step a way,” he wrote.

Asked whether his own movie was a standalone project, Ayer added, ”Yes that is correct – some characters and elements will be used but @JamesGunn is reinventing the universe. Everybody recognizes the immense potential of the franchise.”

The new film will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

They will be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

Daniela Melchior, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, Alice Braga, Juan Diego Botto, Julio Ruiz, Tinashe Kajese and Jennifer Holland round out the cast.

