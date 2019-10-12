The Suicide Squad set photos reveal James Gunn’s colourful DC comic-book adventure

A few pictures from the set of James Gunn’s upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad have leaked online. The film is a reboot of 2016’s David Ayer directorial Suicide Squad. While it does bring back many characters from the original, there are various new additions.

Gunn has both written and directed The Suicide Squad. His film is expected to ignore the events of Ayer’s film.

Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis play major roles in the movie.

The photos show the actors, including Nathan Fillion and Jai Courtney, clad in colourful costumes and this is what everybody expected from Gunn considering his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

The Suicide Squad began filming late last month.

Gunn was hired by Warner Bros after he was fired by Disney from Guardians franchise for old tweets. He was eventually rehired to direct the third film in the Guardians franchise and he will begin working on it after he is done with The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.