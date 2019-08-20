James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad: Everything we know about this DC film so far

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is one of the most exciting upcoming DC films. Apart from the fact that Gunn, who is attached as both a writer and director, has a flawless track record when it comes to weirdo comic-book characters (read Guardians of the Galaxy) and crafting engaging storylines around them, it is also a matter of the cast, which looks just excellent.

Advertising

2016’s Suicide Squad, helmed by David Ayer, proved to be commercially successful, but it was excoriated by critics. Everything about the Gunn’s reboot, though, sounds great as yet.

Here is everything we know about The Suicide Squad so far:

The cast

Idris Elba was reported to be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot, but now the belief is that he will play some other character and will lead the film’s cast. Viola Davis, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney will return as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn and Boomerang. Joel Kinnaman will also return as Rick Flagg, while Jared Leto as the controversial Joker is unconfirmed. David Dastmalchian will play the role of Polka-Dot Man, one of Batman’s very weird villains. Daniela Melchior is cast as gender-reversed Ratcatcher. Flula Borg is the latest addition in an unknown role.

Advertising

John Cena is part of the cast too, though we do not know the role yet.

Plot

The film will be a complete reboot, the producer Peter Safran confirmed earlier this year. He told JoBlo.com, “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot, so it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

The film is in pre-production phase so the script is finished. We do not have any idea about the story too. Amanda Waller will likely conscript the villains to save the world from a threat — identical to the first film. But Gunn will, of course, put his own twist to the traditional ‘origin story’ of Suicide Squad which will be interesting to see.

Characters

Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Polka-Dot Man are confirmed. We should hear about others once the shooting goes underway. There are characters like the Joker and Katana who we don’t know if they will be in the movie.

Release

The Suicide Squad will release on Aug 6, 2021.