James Gunn thanks Kevin Feige for encouragement during Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn, best known for the Guardians of the Galaxy films in the MCU, has thanked Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and filmmaker Joss Whedon for encouraging him to be true to himself while penning the first film and not necessarily play by the rules.

The first film was based on a relatively obscure space superhero team from the comics. It starred Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper (voice only) as the titular superheroes who band together to stop the universe-conquering designs of Lee Pace’s Kree warlord Ronan the Accuser.

The film was widely praised for its writing, performances, humour and visual effects.

Gunn was responding to a tweet showcasing a shot from the famous ‘bunch of jackasses’ scene from the movie, which is the moment the Guardians come together as a team. He wrote, “In my 1st draft this scene was only a couple lines. When @joss read that draft he said, “I just wish it was more James Gunn” & @Kevfeige agreed. So I said, “Well, it’s your funeral,” & went home & wrote this 6 page scene of characters arguing about nothing to kick off Act 3.”

So, many thanks to @Kevfeige & @joss – who encouraged more freedom, artistry, self-expression, and risk in a moment when it would have been easy to do otherwise. It’s one of the reasons why the story of a completely unknown group of space scoundrels spoke to so many people. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 27, 2019

He added in subsequent tweets, “While writing my 1st draft I had been a bit restrained; I wanted the film to be “commercial” & was afraid of adding too much humor. I let myself go on the 2nd draft & let the characters really be who they were & I feel that’s when the Guardians we we now know started to emerge. So, many thanks to @Kevfeige & @joss – who encouraged more freedom, artistry, self-expression, and risk in a moment when it would have been easy to do otherwise. It’s one of the reasons why the story of a completely unknown group of space scoundrels spoke to so many people.”

Gunn is currently filming his DC film The Suicide Squad. A reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad, the film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi and Pete Davidson.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.