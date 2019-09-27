James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad commences filming

James Gunn on Friday announced that his upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad has begun filming. The director posted a photo on Instagram sharing the first Suicide Squad comic he received as a gift from his agent.

Gunn captioned the photo, “Great gift for the start of shooting from my agent and friend Charlie – the first ever appearance of a very different Suicide Squad in Brave & the Bold 25 (the Justice League would debut in the same comic just 3 issues later). #TheSuicideSquad.”

The Suicide Squad is a reboot of the 2016 film Suicide Squad which, while commercially successful, was panned by critics. Gunn’s take on the supervillain team is expected to ignore the events.

The movie stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis and Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi and Pete Davidson.

James Gunn was recruited by Warner Bros after he was fired by Disney from Guardians of the Galaxy series for old tweets that appeared to make fun of child abuse and rape were brought to light. He was eventually rehired to direct the third film in the Guardians franchise and he will begin working on it after he is done with The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad will release on Aug 6, 2021.