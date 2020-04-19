James Gunn says Suicide Squad footage likely to be revealed this year

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Filmmaker James Gunn, best known for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, held a Q&A on his Instagram stories. Gunn’s answers revealed lots of interesting stuff about his upcoming movies — DC’s The Suicide Squad and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

The first footage from The Suicide Squad will likely be revealed this year

The much-awaited supervillain team-up movie The Suicide Squad will arrive in August next year. But Gunn believes the first footage from the film may debut for the public this year. The movie, helmed and written by Gunn, features a large glittering ensemble cast. While Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from Suicide Squad, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Idris Elba, John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, and Steve Agee join the franchise with the film. The movie looks like an absolute blast.

Gunn’s favourite Joker is Joaquin Phoenix

Few people thought it would be possible, but Joaquin Phoenix has outdone Heath Ledger’s Clown Prince of Crime for many people. James Gunn is one of them, though he did add “probably”. Honestly, I cannot make up my mind about it either.

Gunn has no plans for MCU post-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Gunn’s relation with MCU may not extend beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Though we would love to see him continue to be associated with the multi-billion dollar franchise, currently there are no talks about the same.

Gunn’s favourite superhero movie? Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Gunn loves Into the Spider-Verse as well, and he loves it more than any other superhero movie. Spider-Verse charmed nearly everyone and was a rare film entirely without flaws. It was simply a damn good graphic novel come alive. Every single frame appeared as if it was handcrafted; every scene, whether it was action-packed or sombre, had distinctive touches that made the visual experience unique.

Batman or Superman? Batman, according to Gunn

James Gunn settles the eternal debate as to who between the Caped Crusader and the Big Blue Boy Scout is better. Gunn answered, “Batman”. Also, he revealed Christian Bale’s Batman is his favourite Batman.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

