James Gunn says he still loves Kevin Feige after becoming co-CEO of DC Studios: ‘First person I told after I did the deal’

It’s all cool between filmmaker James Gunn and Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige even though the former is sailing in both Marvel and DC’s ships. Gunn, the director of Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy film series, recently became the co-CEO of DC Studios raising many eyebrows. Ever since the news was announced, there were several speculations about how the equation between Kevin Feige and James Gunn would change from here on. Now, putting an end to all such speculations, James Gunn said that there is no rivalry between the two collaborators.

A Twitter user asked Gunn if he now hates Kevin Feige after moving to DC from Marvel. In a reply, the Hollywood director wrote, “Not only do I love Kevin, he was the 1st person I told after I did the deal with DC (@JohnCena was the 2nd). Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC & Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant & alive!(sic)”

James’ statement has found a lot of fans on the micro-blogging site, who claim that rivalry between Marvel and DC studios should end. A user tweeted, “I think people need to stop with the ‘us versus them’ stuff with everything. Things can coexist and be positive and friendly (sic).”

Earlier, at the Black Panther premiere, Kevin Feige was asked about the new development with James Gunn, and he said, “Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does (sic).”

James Gunn’s next, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will premiere on November 25 on Disney+Hotstar. He is also directing The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will release on May 5, 2023.